Airline Launches Lottery To Entice Passengers To Sit In The Middle Seat!

The middle seat is most likely the most undesirable spot to sit on a flight.

To entice people to travel in the middle, Virgin Australia has just launched the middle Seat Lottery, a special raffle worth about AUD230,000 (or $145,000). And it’s only open to those who sit in the middle seat — voluntarily or involuntarily — during a flight.

In a statement from Virgin Australia, From now until April 23, 2023, all Velocity Frequent Flyer member aged 18 years or older who is seated in a middle seat can use the airline’s app to enroll in the lottery.

Each week, a different prize will be awarded to the winner of a lucky draw. Among the innovative gifts up for grabs are a full-day helicopter pub crawl (including return flights to Darwin) and a two-night holiday in Cairns including flights, accommodation and a bungee jump.

For fans of the Australian Football League, there are flights and tickets to the Australian Football League Grand Final as well as exclusive access to the pre-game lunch and after-party.

Travellers could also win Virgin’s “Platinum Velocity” frequent flier status for one year — along with one million extra Velocity Points — as well as a few refurbished, themed gallery carts.