Airline Launches Lottery To Entice Passengers To Sit In The Middle Seat!
The middle seat sucks. It offers nothing! No window view, nor easy access to the bathroom.
The middle seat is most likely the most undesirable spot to sit on a flight.
To entice people to travel in the middle, Virgin Australia has just launched the middle Seat Lottery, a special raffle worth about AUD230,000 (or $145,000). And it’s only open to those who sit in the middle seat — voluntarily or involuntarily — during a flight.
In a statement from Virgin Australia, From now until April 23, 2023, all Velocity Frequent Flyer member aged 18 years or older who is seated in a middle seat can use the airline’s app to enroll in the lottery.
Each week, a different prize will be awarded to the winner of a lucky draw. Among the innovative gifts up for grabs are a full-day helicopter pub crawl (including return flights to Darwin) and a two-night holiday in Cairns including flights, accommodation and a bungee jump.
For fans of the Australian Football League, there are flights and tickets to the Australian Football League Grand Final as well as exclusive access to the pre-game lunch and after-party.
Travellers could also win Virgin’s “Platinum Velocity” frequent flier status for one year — along with one million extra Velocity Points — as well as a few refurbished, themed gallery carts.