Almost 60% of Parents Think School Supplies Have Become More Expensive

And kids needing more are to blame! Remember when back-to-school shoes were the most expensive thing you bought?

A survey of 2,000 millennial parents of school-age kids found that school supply lists are only exacerbating the issue. More than half of parents (55%) think their kids need more items for school than they did in their youth.

When it comes to paying for school supplies, a third of parents are putting this year’s back-to-school spending entirely on their credit cards.

Eight in 10 parents are setting aside a budget for the tech their kids will need, more so than for required books, backpacks or lunch boxes and clothing or shoes.

What tech do kids need for school these days? A smartphone, laptop, and desktop computer topped the list, while items such as printers and electronic calculators featured less prominently.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES PARENTS ARE BUDGETING FOR THIS YEAR

Tech – 83%

Arts/crafts supplies – 77%

Stationery supplies – 72%

Required books/textbooks – 53%

Backpacks/lunch boxes – 38%

Clothing/shoes – 34%

TECH KIDS NEED FOR SCHOOL