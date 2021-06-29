Almost 60% Of Parents Think They Will Never Feel Energized Again!

New research has found that parents lose nearly 4,000 hours to “brain fog” while raising their children. This breaks down to about 219 hours for every year of parenting.

The average respondent gets so distracted that they lose focus in up to three tasks a day — resulting in a loss of 36 minutes daily.

Due to this brain fog, here are the things working parents tend to forget!

THINGS WORKING PARENTS TEND TO FORGET