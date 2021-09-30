Almost All Parents Agree That Their Teenaged Kids Are Lacking In Domestic Skills

Perhaps this isn’t a surprise but according to a survey of 1000 parents with kids aged 13-19, about 30% of them say that their kids can’t make a bed.

Almost half of the teenagers couldn’t iron a shirt if they tried, and forget about cleaning the toilet properly.

Almost 30% of parents feel that their teenagers couldn’t fold sheets, but in fairness; who can, really?

Another 25% of parents have no confidence that the kids could vacuum a room. The survey also revealed it’s not just the kids who are lacking in domestic skills.

Over two-thirds of the parents polled via OnePoll admitted that they are still missing some domestic life skills.

Seven in 10 confessed that thinking about how little they knew as a teen, they’re amazed they managed to grow up somewhat competent.

And 60 percent feel they were lacking essential life skills when they left home. But, we survived!