ALMOST THREE QUARTERS OF YOUNG ADULTS ARE WORRIED THAT THEY ARE ADDICTED TO THEIR PHONES

Younger people between the ages of 18-24 will typically spend more than 19 hours a week scrolling through their apps.

A survey of 2000 young adults found that 41% of them will take their smartphone into the bathroom, among adults 18 to 24 this figure rises to 77%.

Overall, 40 percent of respondents said they worry they’re addicted to their mobile phones – but it increases to 72 percent of Gen-Z.

And 39 percent would like to take a digital detox and a break from their phone but would worry they would be missing out on something.

The research finds that young people are completely dependent on their phones for entertainment.

The majority of people say that when they are driving is when they are able to take a break from their devices. 67% of young adults admit to jumping into their cars so they can just switch off from social media.