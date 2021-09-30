Amazon Introduces Astro ‘Alexa’ ROBOT

The first household robot, powered by its Alexa smart home technology is here from Amazon!

Available for $999, Astro is designed for home monitoring, elder care, and a portable Alexa experience.

The company said it can be remote-controlled when not at home, to check on pets, people, or home security.

It can also patrol a home automatically and send owners a notification if it detects something unusual.

Amazon said it was more than “Alexa with wheels” and had been programmed with a range of movements and expressions to give it personality.

Amazon said Astro can be set with “out of bounds” zones, so it cannot go into certain areas or could be set to “do not disturb”. It also features buttons to turn off cameras and microphones – though it loses its ability to move around when they are switched off.