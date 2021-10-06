AMAZON LET’S YOU SEND GIFTS TO SOMEONE EVEN IF YOU DON’T HAVE THEIR ADDRESS

Amazon just launched their Black Friday deals earlier than ever. They announced it yesterday, 53 days before actual Black Friday, and many of the deals are already live.

They’re technically called “Black Friday-WORTHY” deals, but it marks the start of their big holiday push.

They also launched a new feature that lets Prime members send gifts to people even if you don’t know their address.

All you need is their phone number or email. Then they get a notification to accept the gift and add an address. Or, they can REJECT your gift without telling you, and ask for an Amazon gift card instead.