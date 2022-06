Perhaps tough times for Amber!

Is Amber Pinching her pennies now that she owes ex-husband Johnny Depp $8.4 million in damages?

According to sources, the 36-year-old actress is broke due to hefty legal fees associated with her trial.

But let’s be real here, as Amber was seen shopping at TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, NY where the average home does for around $3.8 million according to Zillow.