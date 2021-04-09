Americans Want Dwayne Johnson To Run For President

A new poll asked Americans which A-list celebrity would they support as the next President of the United States.

Almost half of them said they would consider voting for Dwayne Johnson if he made the ticket. The Rock has confirmed that he is considering a career in politics.

The same poll also found that almost 30 percent would support Matthew McConaughey for Texas Governor.

There was also support for Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks if they were to run for president.