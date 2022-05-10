Listen Live

An Andy Warhol Silk-Screen Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Sells for $195 Million

That’s $254 Million Canadian!

By Dirt/Divas

A piece of art in a series of Warhol portraits made of the actress just broke records at an auction on Monday.

A painting was sold by Christie’s at an auction in New York. Pre-sale estimates had reached as high as $200 million.

 

The sale broke the previous record for an American artwork at auction of $110.5 million set in 2017 for a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

 

The “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” is a painting built on a promotional photo of Monroe from the 1953 film “Niagara.”

Monroe was one of Hollywood’s best-known stars before her death of an overdose at her home in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 1962.

 

Warhol died in 1987.

