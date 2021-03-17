APP LETS YOU FAKE YOUR WAY OUT OF A ZOOM MEETING

A guy invented something called the ‘Zoom Escaper’ that lets you self-sabotage your video meeting so badly, everyone will find you completely unbearable.

The software is free and makes it sound like you’re having technical issues. The application provides a library of annoying sounds to use as a get-out-of-Zoom-free-card.

You can also hit a button for a crying baby, a barking dog, construction noise, and even the sound of someone peeing (just make sure it doesn’t get you fired).

Some are more customarily frustrating sounds, like an echo you can’t get rid of, making you sound like you’re stuck in a time warp, annoying everyone on the video call who can no longer understand you and want to know whether you are, in fact, Zooming while stuck in a well.

Here’s the creator explaining how it works!