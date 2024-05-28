Are Millennials In Their Mid-Life Crisis?

In the movies and TV we millennials grew up watching, a midlife crisis was born out of a complacent sense of security; life was maybe going too well, and people just wanted a chance to flex their youth one more time. They bought a sports car, pierced something, got a weird tattoo.

In the extreme, maybe they ditched their entire old lives and started fresh, did something that their kids are still in therapy about now.

This is not the case for those born in the early 80s… We watched our parents own their home, feed us with no trouble, and managed to take us on a vacation every year…

This appears to be a dream for most of us…Any single change in our jobs, homes, or health could upend our entire lives in ways that are just financially impossible. ( Sorry to bum you out)

YOU MAY BE A MILLENNIAL IF…

You tuck your shirt in the front but not the back…

You reacted badly to anyone who hasn’t seen all ten seasons of Friends on DVD…

You freak out when some suggests that you’re lazy, as the millennial generation is incapable of relaxing…

You wear low heel toe booties, skinny jeans and a button up blouse with a front tuck…

You are a hardcore Harry Potter or Disney Fan…

Your Gen Z or Alpha kids told you that millennials take selfies with the phone up high and Gen Z take them with the phone at chin height.

You are sure to point out that you are older millennial… There’s a big difference being born in 1981 vs 1995…

You layer a shirt over along tank top so the bottom of the tank hangs lower than the shirt over top…

If you’re obsessed with Charcuterie…