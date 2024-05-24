ARE YOU CAR-COMPATIBLE WITH YOUR PARTNER?

One in four people consider themselves “car-incompatible” with their spouses or partners, and a new study has found that 10% of men would consider it a dealbreaker if they weren’t “car-compatible.”

Forty-five percent of couples admit they argue over a shared vehicle, and 28% have gotten into disagreements and arguments specifically over how the car’s settings are adjusted.

The study found the average couple shares a vehicle eight times per month.

When getting into the vehicle after their spouse has been driving, respondents said they frequently have to readjust several settings in their vehicle before driving if their spouse was in it before them, including seat positions, mirrors, seat backs and stereo.

On average, drivers said it takes them two minutes to readjust everything when they get in the car after their spouse. Thirteen percent said having to readjust everything has even caused them to run late to wherever they were heading.

TOP 10 ANNOYANCES OF GETTING INTO A CAR AFTER YOUR SPOUSE