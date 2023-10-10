Arnold Schwarzenegger is saying something we all know, aging sucks.

However, he’s not going to let it get him down.

On a recent episode of Howard Stern, he says at 76, he thinks his body sucks because he can’t work out the way he used to.

The former bodybuilder/actor is well known for his massive muscles and huge pecks, but he’s not immune to aging, just like everyone else.

“I look at this body … look at those pectoral muscles that used to be firm and perky, and really powerful with a striation in there. Now they’re just hanging there. I mean, what the hell is going on here? He said.

He adds that the transition is hard since he has been in supreme shape most of his life.

“When you’ve been hailed for years as this supreme body, and you have the definition, and you see the veins coming down your abs, and you see veins on top of your chest, and then you roll the clock 50 years, and you’re standing there and you don’t see that anymore.”

He continued. “I never, ever thought about that when I was 30 years old or 40 years old that this was going to happen. It just sucks.”

However, he won’t let some saggy moobs ruin his good mood.

“The bottom line is I’m 76 years old. I’m full of energy. I’m full of enthusiasm. I’m as enthusiastic and as excited as I was when I was 30 years old.

feature image from Associated Press By Jack Dempsey