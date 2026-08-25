AUSTRALIA IS KICKING AI MUSIC OFF THE CHARTS 🤖🎵

Australia's music industry has apparently looked at artificial intelligence and said:

“Mate, you can make music... but you're not getting a trophy for it.”

Starting next week, songs that are completely generated by AI will no longer be eligible for Australia's official ARIA music charts.

The decision comes as the music industry continues wrestling with just how much artificial intelligence should be allowed into the creative process.

And there's one song in particular that's helped fuel the debate.

An Australian producer created a version of Madonna's “Like a Prayer” using AI-generated vocals and drums, and the track has spent 16 weeks in Australia's Top 20.

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It even reached number two.

Which has musicians understandably asking: “So... are we competing against computers now?”

Under the new rules, AI itself isn't completely banned.

Artists can still use artificial intelligence as a tool, but to qualify for the charts, humans need to write the song, perform the lead vocals and play the primary instruments, among other requirements.

Basically:

AI can help with the group project...

but a human still has to actually show up for class.

And the same rules will apply to Australia's ARIA Awards, meaning fully AI-generated songs won't be eligible for those either.

It's another sign that the music industry is scrambling to figure out where the line should be between using AI to help create music and having AI essentially become the artist.

And this is probably only the beginning. Because first Spotify starts labelling AI artists.

Now Australia is banning fully AI-generated songs from its charts.Pretty soon musicians are going to have to prove they're human before releasing an album. “Please select all the squares containing a traffic light.”

Congratulations. Your single drops Friday.