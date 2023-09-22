Australian Mom Names Her Baby ‘Methamphetamine Rules”

Kirsten Drysdale, an Australian journalist with ABC, chose to legally name her child “Methamphetamine Rules” as a part of a lighthearted attempt to understand how the government decides which names are deemed inappropriate.

Legality of Baby Names

Drysdale, who was pregnant at the time, had been working on a news segment about the legality of baby names and wondered if there were default names given by the registrar’s office in case a parent’s chosen name was deemed unsuitable.

Despite reaching out to the office directly and receiving no response, Drysdale decided to take matters into her own hands and come up with the most outrageous name possible, with the assumption that it would be rejected and she could discover what the registrar’s default names were.

Prohibited Names

Some states and territories in Australia prohibit certain types of names such as those containing sex acts, slurs, curse words, or those deemed offensive or contrary to the public interest.

Drysdale revealed that she and her partner wanted to come up with an outrageous name that would be denied by the registry. Their top choice was “Methamphetamine Rules” and they hoped to find out what name the Registrar would choose after the rejection.

Did The Name Get Accepted?

They never expected that their attempt would backfire as the New South Wales Registry of Births, Deaths, and Marriages accepted the name, making it legal for Drysdale’s newborn son. The couple’s intentions were merely curious and lighthearted, but their unique name choice caused a surprising turn of events. She received his birth certificate weeks later and expressed shock about how the name was approved.

The Registrar’s Office Mistake

The registrar’s office told local media that the slip-up was “highly unusual” and has already updated its process for approving names. “Baby Meth’s” name should be changed to a “normal” name in the coming days.

“The Registry has since strengthened its processes in response to this highly unusual event,” the registrar spokesperson said. “The vast majority of parents do not choose a name for their newborn baby that is obscene, offensive or contrary to the public interest.”

What’s The Baby’s Real Name?

Drysdale isn’t releasing her son’s real name, noting it doesn’t have anything to do with drugs.

FUN FACT:

If the name contains any swear words, and there is the presence of symbols or numbers, or if the name might cause problems for the child later, then the authority will never allow the couple to use that name. There is no list of illegal baby names in Canada.