Avatar is, Once Again, the Highest Grossing Film of All Time

Avatar, the James Cameron movie that premiered in 2009, is back at the top of the list of highest grossing movies.

For a decade since it’s release, Avatar held this title, having grossed $2.7897 billion worldwide from cinema tickets. Then, in 2019, Avengers: Endgame was released and beat Avatar’s record, though just barely. Endgame grossed $2.7902 billion in global ticket sales.

But, this past weekend, Avatar made some more box office money. Why? It was rereleased in China. After this weekend’s haul, Avatar’s total take is $2.802 billion.

Marvel Studios congratulated James Cameron and producer Jon Landau and “ALL of Na’vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown!”

Why the Rerelease?

Avatar has actually been released a number of times. It took several rereleases to hit it’s original $2.7897 billion record setting earnings. Endgame, on the other hand, beat that record in 3 months of box office earnings, though movie tickets did cost more in 2019 vs. 2009.

Is this rerelease to gain attention for the sequel? Probably not. The rerelease in China may be due simply to the demand for movies to watch in the cinema. According to Variety, “The re-release of Avatar in China comes as the country is experiencing unprecedented box office demand while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Avatar 2

Cameron and Landau are working on the sequel, which has been delayed many times. It was originally supposed to be released in 2014. Avatar 2 is now scheduled to be released in December 2022. There are five films planned in the Avatar story.

In September 2020, the film was shooting in New Zealand. Landau has released some photos from the New Zealand set.