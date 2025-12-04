Kids Are Earning HOW Much?! The Average Allowance Is Now $52 a Month 💸😳

Remember getting $5 a week for doing ALL the chores, plus shovelling the driveway, plus walking uphill both ways to school?



Well… kids today are basically running mini payroll departments...A new report says the average child’s allowance in 2025 is: 👉 $52 a month (aka $13 a week)

Before Grandpa starts shouting about “kids these days,” yes — inflation is the real villain here.

Back in the day:

Parents in their 40s earned the equivalent of $5.50 a week when THEY were kids

when THEY were kids Today’s grandparents? Around $1.25 a week in the early ’60s

(And yes, they still remind us of this weekly.)

So technically, kids aren’t overpaid… it just feels that way when they ask for $300 sneakers.

Allowance = Education (…in theory)

Parents swear this is all about teaching financial responsibility:

78% say their kids can handle money well

say their kids can handle money well 61% admit their kids are more responsible with money than THEY were

(Okay, but who didn’t blow half their allowance on Lip Smackers?)

And how the money is delivered has changed, too:

56% of parents still pay cold, hard cash

of parents still pay cold, hard 17% use apps like e-transfers or Venmo

use apps like e-transfers or Venmo 14% use kiddie debit cards (because apparently everyone is banking now)

use kiddie debit cards (because apparently everyone is banking now) 6% pay in experiences

pay in experiences 6% pay in… screen time 😂

Imagine trying that with a teenager:

“Instead of $20… you may have 30 minutes of TikTok.”

Teen: packs suitcase to move out forever

The real generational divide

Then: Kids did 47 chores for $1.25

Now: Kids, millennials clean their room once and want a bonus

No matter how it’s paid, an allowance is still a rite of passage… and a weekly reminder that kids are expensive and we’re tired.