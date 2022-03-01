AVRIL LAVIGNE’S BITE ME CANADA TOUR 2022

The Ontario native has sold 40 million albums worldwide and notched eight GRAMMY® Award nominations in categories such as “Best New Artist” and “Song of the Year” twice for “Complicated” and “I’m with You.” In addition, she has received eight Juno Awards, including “Artist of the Year” and is classified as “the third bestselling Canadian female artist of all-time.” Almost 20 years since her first album release, Avril returns with her seventh studio album Love

Sux and her newest single ‘Bite Me’, launching her Bite Me 2022 Canada Tour that will begin on the Casino Rama Resort stage

SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM Tickets are $75/$85/$95/$105/$120/$130

Click here for Tickets