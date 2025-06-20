Benson Boone Is Bringing the Feels to Scotiabank Arena This August

Clear your calendars and prep your outfits—Benson Boone is hitting Toronto on Friday, August 29th, and it’s shaping up to be a night full of big vocals and even bigger emotions.

The In the Stars crooner is fresh off the platinum success of his debut album, and now he's gearing up to release his next project, American Heart, dropping June 20. And judging by how fast fans snatched up tour tickets (seriously, blink and they were gone), this Friday night show at Scotiabank Arena is going to be packed with Boone believers.

🎟 Tickets start at $178, which, yes, is a splurge—but consider it emotional therapy with better lighting!

The upcoming album will feature 10 tracks, three of which are already out, including his buzzy new single, “Mystical Magic”—a track that cheekily borrows vibes from Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical”. It’s synthy, dreamy, and just the right amount of retro to make you feel like you’re falling in love at a neon-lit roller rink.

So, whether you're going for the heartfelt ballads, the millennial-tinged nostalgia, or just a night out that doesn’t involve making dinner and finding someone’s missing sock, Benson Boone’s Toronto stop might be your concert of the summer.