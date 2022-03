THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR

FRIDAY, JULY 8TH

ROGERS CENTRE, TORONTO

Tickets on sale Thursday, March 10th at 10AM local time

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

THE WEEKND TO EMBARK ON FIRST EVER GLOBAL STADIUM TOUR

ANNOUNCES LEG 1 OF AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST DOJA CAT

TOUR TO SHOWCASE THE MUSICAL EXPERIENCE OF THE PAST TWO ALBUMS FOR THE FIRST TIME LIVE

LAUNCHES XO HUMANITARIAN FUND WITH UNITED NATIONS WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME, $1 FROM EACH TICKET TO BENEFIT THE FUND PLUS A COMBINED $1.5 MILLION DONATION