Maroon 5 Are Back with a New Album, Love Is Like—and Yep, There’s a Tour Too

Time to dust off your old iPod Nano, fire up “She Will Be Loved,” and text the group chat like it’s 2012—Maroon 5 are officially back.

The band just announced their eighth studio album (yes, eighth—we're all feeling a little older now), titled Love Is Like, and it’s dropping on August 15. Think heartbreak, dancing, and that signature Adam Levine falsetto we’ve all shamelessly sung along to in the car.

They’ve already released a new track, “All Night,” which sounds exactly like something you’d dance to while regretting texting your ex. Also on the album? Their recent collab with K-pop queen LISA, called “Priceless,” has been dominating playlists worldwide.

And of course, no album drop would be complete without a tour—because how else are we supposed to scream-cry the lyrics in a crowd of strangers? The band hits the road this fall, with rising star Claire Rosinkranz joining them for the whole ride. She’s Gen Z’s version of Ingrid Michaelson, so we approve.

If you're looking to snag tickets, here's the breakdown:

Fan Club presale starts Wednesday, June 25, at 10 AM local time

starts at 10 AM More presales trickle through the week

General sale hits on Friday, June 27, at 10 AM local

One small Canadian bummer: no dates north of the border... yet. But don’t worry—we’re used to being politely overlooked. (Looking at you, Trader Joe’s.)

In the meantime, consider this your official excuse to relive your early-2000s heartbreaks through song. We all have that one Maroon 5 track that got us through a breakup, a road trip, or just a Tuesday.