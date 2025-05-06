Listen Live

Punches, Passion & Pop: Maroon 5 x LISA Go 'Priceless'

Music | Artists
Published May 6, 2025
By Leanne Page

Maroon 5 and LISA from BLACKPINK have officially joined forces for a brand new track called “Priceless”—and yes, it’s as dramatic, sexy, and over-the-top as you’re hoping.

Adam Levine in a penthouse fight scene.

Yep, you read that right. The music video is basically a rom-com turned action flick. One minute, Adam and LISA are locking eyes in an empty restaurant... the next, they’re trading punches in some swanky high-rise.

It's steamy, it's chaotic, and somehow it totally works.

Adam recently told Jimmy Fallon that a new Maroon 5 album is coming this summer—finally! It’ll be their first since 2021’s JORDI.

