Baby’s First Rave? Yes, It’s a Thing — And Millennial Parents Are Living for It

Once upon a time, Saturday nights meant neon lights, pounding bass, and dance floors packed with twenty-somethings chasing a good time. For millennial parents in New York City, those nights aren’t over — they’ve just added a stroller and a diaper bag to the mix.

Welcome to the world of baby raves, where toddlers boogie to EDM remixes of “Wheels on the Bus” under disco balls, and parents sip juice boxes and canned cocktails while dancing with their kids strapped to their chests.

Events like Little Ravers are redefining what family fun looks like. Think glow sticks, face painting, jugglers, and light shows — all at a volume safe for little ears but with beats strong enough to get moms and dads back into their groove. It's part nostalgic throwback, part playground party, and 100% genius for anyone who misses their pre-kid social life.

So if you’re a parent who still cranks the car stereo or breaks into dance during snack time, a baby rave might just be your perfect Saturday plan. Because honestly? Kids aren’t the only ones who deserve to party.

Now if only we can get one of these in Barrie!