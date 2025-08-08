Heading off to college or university? Whether you're living in residence, off-campus, or commuting, getting organized before the semester starts is key.

Here’s a complete checklist that covers everything from study tools to dorm room must-haves — so nothing important gets left behind.

🎓 Academic Essentials

Laptop: A reliable laptop is essential for taking notes, accessing online resources, and completing assignments. Make sure it meets your program's requirements.

Laptop Lock: Useful in shared spaces or libraries.

Useful in shared spaces or libraries. External Storage or Cloud Backup: Use a USB drive or cloud services like Google Drive or OneDrive to back up important files.

Use a USB drive or cloud services like Google Drive or OneDrive to back up important files. Notebooks and Stationery: Bring plenty of notebooks, pens, pencils, highlighters, and sticky notes. Even if you take digital notes, having paper backups can be helpful.

Textbooks: Buy, rent, or download digital versions of your required textbooks. Check if your school has a textbook exchange or used bookstore to save money.

Buy, rent, or download digital versions of your required textbooks. Check if your school has a textbook exchange or used bookstore to save money. Binders or Folders: Keep your course materials organized. Color-coding by subject helps keep things tidy.

Calculator: Depending on your program, you might need a scientific or graphing calculator.

Depending on your program, you might need a scientific or graphing calculator. Headphones: Noise-cancelling headphones are great for studying in noisy environments or tuning into online lectures.

💻 Tech Accessories

Spare Laptop Charger: Always have a spare charger — one for home, one for your bag.

Power Strip with Surge Protection: Dorms and rentals often have limited outlets.

Dorms and rentals often have limited outlets. Portable Power Bank: Keeps your phone charged during long days on campus.

HDMI Cable: Useful for connecting your laptop to a monitor or TV.

Useful for connecting your laptop to a monitor or TV. Ethernet Cable : useful in dorms with unreliable Wi-Fi.

Printer and Ink (Optional): Many campuses have print stations, but having your own can save time.

📅 Organization & Time Management

Planner or Calendar: Use a physical planner or app to track assignments, deadlines, and exams.

Whiteboard or Corkboard: Great for visual learners and keeping daily tasks or deadlines visible.

Great for visual learners and keeping daily tasks or deadlines visible. File folders or binders: For organizing assignments and notes.

Clipboard: Useful in lectures without tables.

Useful in lectures without tables. To-do list app: Apps like Todoist, Notion, or Google Tasks are great for those who like to stay organized digitally.

🏡 Dorm & Apartment Living

Bedding: Bring Twin XL sheets (double-check bed size), a comforter or duvet, pillows, and a mattress protector.

Laundry Supplies: Detergent, dryer sheets, a laundry bag or hamper, a stain remover stick, lint roller and compact drying rack for delicates.

Detergent, dryer sheets, a laundry bag or hamper, a stain remover stick, lint roller and compact drying rack for delicates. Cleaning Supplies: Disinfecting wipes, multi-purpose spray, paper towels, garbage bags, and a small broom or vacuum. If you are renting off campus you may need a few more staples.

Mini Fridge and Microwave: Many dorms allow these — check the rules before you buy or bring them.

Many dorms allow these — check the rules before you buy or bring them. Room Decor and Storage: Add some personality with photos, plants, and decor. Use fabric bins, drawer organizers, or under-bed storage to keep your space functional and tidy.

Room Essentials: Desk lamp with adjustable lighting, alarm clock or smart speaker, Command hooks or removable wall hooks, fan and/or small heater (depending on season and rules for your space).

Desk lamp with adjustable lighting, alarm clock or smart speaker, Command hooks or removable wall hooks, fan and/or small heater (depending on season and rules for your space). Earplugs or sleep mask: For light sleepers — especially in residence.

For light sleepers — especially in residence. Trash bin: For rooms that don’t include one.

🧴 Personal Care & Toiletries

Towels and Shower Supplies: Include bath towels, hand towels, face cloths, flip flops, a shower caddy with your toiletries.

Mouth Care: Toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, and mouthwash.

Toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, and mouthwash. Medication and First Aid Supplies: Over-the-counter medications, prescriptions, band-aids, pain relief, allergy meds, etc.

Over-the-counter medications, prescriptions, band-aids, pain relief, allergy meds, etc. Hair Tools: Hairbrush or comb, hair dryer, or straightener if needed.

Feminine Hygiene Products: Stock up so you're not scrambling mid-week.

Stock up so you're not scrambling mid-week. Nail Clippers and Tweezers: Easy to forget, but super handy.

Others: Deodorant, sunscreen, shaving supplies, hand soap, hand sanitizer, and anything else you use regularly.

🥣 Food & Snacks

Non-Perishable Snacks: Granola bars, instant noodles, oatmeal cups, trail mix — perfect for late nights or busy mornings.

Fridge Basics: Milk, condiments, and anything else you want on hand.

Milk, condiments, and anything else you want on hand. Grocery Tote Bags: Many cities charge for plastic bags, so bring reusable ones.

🔪 Kitchen Essentials

Microwave-Safe Dishes: One or two bowls, plates, and mugs that can go in the microwave for quick meals or leftovers.

Reusable Cutlery: A set of fork, knife, and spoon — even if you're not cooking much, you'll need these for snacks, takeout, or meal prep.

A set of fork, knife, and spoon — even if you’re not cooking much, you’ll need these for snacks, takeout, or meal prep. Water Bottle and Travel Mug: Keeps you hydrated and caffeinated without needing disposable cups.

Dish Soap and Sponge: For washing dishes or cleaning spills. A small drying rack can also be handy.

For washing dishes or cleaning spills. A small drying rack can also be handy. Food Storage Containers: Great for meal prepping, storing leftovers, or packing snacks for campus.

Basic Cookware (if you'll be cooking): Small pot and frying pan, cutting board and knife, can opener, spatula and serving spoon, measuring cup/spoons.

Small pot and frying pan, cutting board and knife, can opener, spatula and serving spoon, measuring cup/spoons. Reusable Bags and Wraps: Beeswax wraps or reusable sandwich bags cut down on waste and help store snacks and produce.

Beeswax wraps or reusable sandwich bags cut down on waste and help store snacks and produce. Mini Appliances (if allowed): Kettle, coffee maker, toaster or toaster oven, rice cooker or Instant Pot (a multitasking student favourite).

🧠 Health & Wellness

Vitamins or Supplements: Especially Vitamin D during winter months.

Mental Health Tools: A journal, meditation app, or personal comfort items (photos, favorite books, etc.) can help when homesickness or stress hits.

A journal, meditation app, or personal comfort items (photos, favorite books, etc.) can help when homesickness or stress hits. Campus Resources: Make a note of counselling services, health clinics, and peer support centers.

Make a note of counselling services, health clinics, and peer support centers. List of emergency contacts: Keep a copy on you and in your living space.

💸 Financial & Legal Must-Haves

Government-issued ID (passport, driver's license)

Student ID: You'll need these for campus access, discounts, and getting around town.

You’ll need these for campus access, discounts, and getting around town. Bank Cards and Emergency Cash: Carry a small amount of cash in case you hit a "cash only" situation.

Insurance Info: Know what your student plan covers, and keep digital copies of any necessary documents.

Know what your student plan covers, and keep digital copies of any necessary documents. Budgeting Tools: Apps like Mint, YNAB, or your bank’s built-in tools can help track your spending.

Student loan or scholarship documents: keep a copy saved or printed in case of issues.

🚲 Transportation & Mobility

Bike and Lock: A great way to get around campus if cycling is an option.

Transit App: Download the local bus or transit app and know your routes before classes start.

Download the local bus or transit app and know your routes before classes start. Parking Pass: If you’re commuting by car, apply early — they often sell out.

Umbrella and Weather Gear: You'll be grateful for them when that first rainy day hits during a 9 a.m. class.

💬 Campus Life & Social Extras

Clubs and Orientation Info: Sign up early to get involved and meet new people.

Sports Gear or Workout Clothes: Many schools have free fitness facilities for students.

Many schools have free fitness facilities for students. Hobby Items or Instruments: Keep life fun — bring whatever helps you relax or express yourself.

Theme Night Outfits or Costumes: Frosh week and other events often have theme nights — pack a few fun pieces just in case.

📦 Moving Day Extras

Packing tape and scissors

Labels for boxes

Toolkit (screwdriver, wrench)

Doorstop

Snacks and water for move-in day

Cleaning wipes or gloves for cleaning your room before unpacking.

Measuring tape – helpful for figuring out storage or furniture fit.

Ready, Set, Study

Getting ready for post-secondary isn’t just about hitting the books — it’s about setting up a lifestyle that supports your academic, personal, and social success. Use this list as your master checklist and tailor it based on your living situation, program, and personal habits.

You’ve got this — now go crush the semester!