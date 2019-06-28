Barrie Air Show

Kick off Canada Day weekend at the Barrie Airshow! Two thrilling shows over Kempenfelt Bay featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, CF-18 Demo Team, and more! See the CFB Borden military displays in Heritage Park and the ever-popular kiddie commando course. Don’t miss this exciting weekend in Barrie including Promenade Days, Canada Day fireworks, and more! For all of the details, visit barrie dot ca. The Barrie Airshow: June 28th & 29th! Presented by the City of Barrie in partnership with Downtown Barrie and proudly supported by: Rock 95.

