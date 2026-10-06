She's the girl from Timmins who took over the world. Shania Twain blended country, rock and pop, saw cross-genre success and changed the trajectory of 90s country and beyond.

Ranking her best songs is tough, because nearly every hit is a singalong. We gave it a shot anyway.

Here are the ten best Shania Twain songs ... at least in our opinion.

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10. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

This was the first single from The Woman in Me, released in January 1995. It was also the first song Shania co-wrote with her producer, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who shaped her sound on all three of her biggest albums.

The song gave her first real hit at country radio, peaking at number 11 on the Hot Country chart. Stations reportedly began adding it to heavy rotation once they noticed how quickly the album was selling. By August 1995 it was certified Gold, making it her first Gold single, and it won SOCAN Song of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards that year.

9. Forever and for Always

This ballad came from Up!, which was released in different versions for different markets. The song was issued as a single in April 2003, and it turned out to be the album's biggest hit in the United States.

It reached number four on the Hot Country chart, topped the Adult Contemporary chart and peaked at number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also cracked the top ten in six countries. The song earned two Grammy nominations (Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance) and was named Song of the Year at the 2004 BMI Country Awards.

It's a slow, warm love song about commitment, and a generation of couples picked it for first dances. It still turns up on wedding playlists.

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8. Honey, I'm Home

Big attitude and a wink in every line. It's the perfect song for kicking off your shoes after a long day.

From Come On Over, this single is pure attitude. It captures the feeling of kicking off your shoes after a long day, with a playful strut baked into the groove.

It went all the way to number one on the Hot Country chart, her seventh career chart-topper there. It also hit number one on Canada's RPM country chart in the fall of 1998. Country fans took to it fast, and it even inspired its own line dance, which kept it on dance-floor rotation long after it left the charts.

It's a good example of how Shania kept country storytelling at the centre while borrowing the energy of rock. The chorus is built for stomping and clapping along.

7. Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

It's sweeping and dramatic, with a chorus made for belting. A late-'90s heartbreak classic.

Another Come On Over favourite, this one turns up the drama. It's a sweeping song about hurt feelings and second chances, with a chorus that practically begs you to belt it out in the car.

It reached number six on the Hot Country chart and number 40 on the Hot 100, becoming the second song from Come On Over to chart there. In Canada, it won Video of the Year at the 1998 Canadian Country Music Awards. It also became one of her biggest singles in the United Kingdom.

It shows how good Shania was at balancing heartache with hope. Even at her most vulnerable, the song never feels defeated.

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6. Up!

The title track of her 2002 album, Up! is a burst of pure joy. It's bright, bouncy and positive, with a message that's easy to love: shake off the bad days and keep moving.

The single reached the top 20 on US country radio and the top five in Canada. The album itself did even better, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and going on to become the best-selling country album in the US in 2003. Shania helped promote it with a performance during the 2003 Super Bowl halftime show.

Up! arrived five years after Come On Over, and the title track set the tone for a comeback record that was all about optimism.

5. From This Moment On

It's a showcase for her powerhouse vocal and the go-to slow dance at countless weddings.

Here's where the big ballads begin. "From This Moment On" is a showcase for Shania's vocal power, with a build that rises to a huge, romantic finish.

It reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the Adult Contemporary chart. It also hit number four in Canada, number two in Australia and number nine in the UK. The song came in two versions: a solo take and a duet with country singer Bryan White. The duet version topped Canada's RPM country chart in the summer of 1998.

Shania has performed it on every one of her tours, and it has been a wedding and anniversary favourite ever since.

4. Any Man of Mine

This is the one that kicked the door open. Confident, catchy and a little sassy, it set the tone for everything after.

This is the song that kicked the door wide open. Released from The Woman in Me in May 1995, it was the moment many listeners first said, "Who is this?"

It gave Shania her first number one on the country chart and her first top ten hit. It also became her first single to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at number 31, and it spent ten weeks at the top of the country singles sales chart. The song was named Single of the Year at the 1995 Canadian Country Music Awards and earned two Grammy nominations.

It's confident, catchy and a little sassy, and it became a line-dancing favourite almost immediately. More importantly, it set out Shania's whole approach: independent, funny and unafraid to ask for what she deserves.

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3. That Don't Impress Me Much

Clever, funny and endlessly quotable, this Come On Over hit is a masterclass in attitude. It takes a classic situation, the guy who thinks he's a catch, and flips it with sharp wit.

It's her third most successful single on the Hot 100, behind only "You're Still the One" and "From This Moment On." In the UK, it became her biggest single and the best-selling song of its year that didn't reach number one. At home, it spent five weeks atop the country singles sales chart.

The video helped, too. The leopard-print outfit and desert setting made it one of the most memorable clips of the late '90s, and eagle-eyed fans will spot the same male model from the "You're Still the One" video among the men she brushes off.

2. You're Still the One

A Grammy-winning love song that's simple, honest and unforgettable. It's a permanent fixture on anniversary playlists.

This is the song that turned Shania from a country star into a worldwide one. It was written by Shania and Mutt Lange, and it was her first release to pop radio.

It spent nine weeks at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 42 weeks. It never reached number one, but it's still her biggest Hot 100 hit and her most successful crossover single. It topped the country chart, went to number one in Australia for four weeks and cracked the top ten in the UK.

The song earned four Grammy nominations in 1999 and won two: Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. It lost Record of the Year and Song of the Year to another Canadian, Celine Dion, and "My Heart Will Go On." VH1 ranked it among the 100 greatest songs of the '90s.

1. Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

Was there ever any doubt? This Come On Over anthem is bold, bright and built to be shouted from the stage, the dance floor or the shower. It opens with a "Let's go, girls!" that gets a crowd moving in seconds.

It reached number four on the Hot Country chart and number 23 on the Hot 100, and it hit number three in the UK. It cracked the top ten in six countries and was certified Platinum in the US. In 2000, it won Shania the Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

The video, directed by Paul Boyd, borrowed from Madonna's corset-and-glamour look and Liza Minnelli's top hat. Shania has said she faced pushback for it at the time, with some people worried it would alienate female listeners. She trusted that women would get it, and she was right. Billboard has even ranked it as the greatest karaoke song of all time.

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Special Mention: Party for Two, featuring Mark McGrath.

It doesn’t quite make the top 10, but this song is the perfect karaoke duet.

A Timmins Icon, Still Going Strong

Come On Over remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. Not bad for a kid from Northern Ontario.

Her hooks are big, her choruses are infectious, and her message of confidence and joy never goes out of style. That's why these songs keep finding new fans.

Listen along to the Shania Twain playlist featuring all the best Shania Twain songs.

Your Turn!

Did we get the order right? Tell us which Shania song you'd put at number one.

Want more Shania and all the hits you love? Listen live to Kool FM and keep the singalong going.