Team Beth Chapman CIBC Run for the Cure Fundraising Event Takes Place On Monday September 30th 2019 AT Barrie City Hall (Rotunda) 70 Collier St, Starting Time Is 5:00 PM Runs To 9:00 PM Food, Drinks, Door Prizes Tickets For This Event Are $1.00 Per Person $2.00 Per Couple Donations Are Welcome For Door Prizes