Beyonce is on track to have the highest-grossing tour of all time with her upcoming Renaissance tour. According to Forbes, the singer could earn nearly $2.1 billion from her “Renaissance” World Tour — which is $500 million more than the $1.6 billion Taylor Swift could earn from “Eras.

“Renaissance” could gross between $275 million and $2.4 billion from tickets alone by the time it ends in September.