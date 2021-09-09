Bob Odenkirk Is Back And On Set Of ‘Better Call Saul’

Good news! Bob Odenkirk, who plays Saul on Better Call Saul is back on set after suffering a heart attack about six weeks ago.

He is back to work and feeling good!

He tweeted out to his fans a photo of him in the make-up chair and said “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.”

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

He is currently filming the sixth season of his TV show.

“Better Call Saul” is a prequel to the AMC hit “Breaking Bad,” which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. That show introduced Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, an attorney for Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards for playing Saul.