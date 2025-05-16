Bridgerton Season 4 Is Coming in 2026 — And Yes, There Will Be Blindfolds

If you were hoping to swoon your way through another Bridgerton love story anytime soon, we regret to inform you: the next chapter of high-society scandal won't be arriving until 2026. But don't drop your opera glasses just yet — the wait will be worth it.

Netflix has officially renewed Bridgerton for two more seasons, and Season 4 is already teasing a romance full of drama, longing, and… blindfolds? Colour us intrigued.

Who’s Taking Centre Stage?

Season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the artsy, charming second son who’s been dodging marriage like it’s the plague. That is, until he crosses paths with the mysterious Sophie Baek, played by Physical: 100’s Yerin Ha, at a masquerade ball thrown by none other than Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Netflix’s official synopsis hints at a Cinderella-style storyline:

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Yes, it’s giving masked strangers and repressed yearning energy. Sign us up.

Familiar Faces Will Return

The upcoming season will feature eight episodes and bring back beloved cast members, including Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, and Luke Newton. So don’t worry — even though it’s Benedict’s turn, we’ll still get glimpses of our other favourite lovebirds.

The Countdown Begins (Very Slowly)

2026 may feel like a lifetime away, but with Bridgerton also greenlit for Seasons 5 and 6, it looks like we’ll be steeped in scandal and seduction for years to come.

Until then, polish your tiaras, practise your Regency-era side-eye, and maybe rewatch that Polin carriage scene (you know the one).