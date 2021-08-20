Britney Spears Under Investigation For Striking Employee: Report

The incident allegedly took place at Spears’ home on Monday morning!

According to CBS Los Angeles, an employee of Spears claims the singer struck them during a dispute at Spears’ home on Monday morning. The employee was not hurt but filed a complaint with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that Spears is the suspect in a battery investigation and the results of its investigation will be forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for potential consideration of misdemeanor battery charges.

The news comes just a week after Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator. Spears held the role for 13 years.