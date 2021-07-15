Listen Live

BTS, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd And More All Part Of 24-Hour ‘Global Citizen Live’ Special Set For September

'This is the biggest thing we’ve ever done by far’

By Dirt/Divas

Global Citizen Live is headed to a screen near you this September and several of your favourites are slated to make an appearance.

 

The 24-hour special will air on September 25 and will broadcast live from six continents. Featured performers include BTSEd SheeranThe Weeknd, Doja Cat, Billie EilishLorde, Metallica, Lizzo and many more.

The goal of the “once-in-a-generation broadcast [and] Livestream event” is to “bring the world together to defend the planet & defeat poverty,” according to the press release.

 

Other artists who have already been announced include Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Coldplay, and Tiwa Savage.

 

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks!

