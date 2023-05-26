Listen Live

BTS HAS BIG PLANS FOR THEIR 10TH ANNIVERSARY

In just a few weeks, K-Pop mega-group, BTS, will celebrate their 10th anniversary

By Dirt/Divas

Each year, the group celebrates its June 13 anniversary at their annual BTS Festa event in Seoul, South Korea and this year will be no different. Taking place at various locations throughout Seoul, this year’s festival is scheduled to take place from June 12 through June 25.

While details for the celebration are still under wraps, it’s sure to be big as it marks a major milestone for the group and their fans. 

Past BTS Festa events have featured several different types of events including in-person and online meet-and-greets, original releases, never-before-seen footage, live streams and more.

The group is currently on a break while exploring solo careers and fulfilling their requirement as South Korean citizens to serve in their Military.

There are two Docuseries Coming To Disney+ On BTS

“Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” a statement by BIGHIT MUSIC stated.

Related posts

Everyone’s Talking About ‘The Idol’ And It’s Not Even Out Yet!

Let’s Not Get Too Excited, But Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Were Seen Together In NYC

Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed