BTS HAS BIG PLANS FOR THEIR 10TH ANNIVERSARY

Each year, the group celebrates its June 13 anniversary at their annual BTS Festa event in Seoul, South Korea and this year will be no different. Taking place at various locations throughout Seoul, this year’s festival is scheduled to take place from June 12 through June 25.

While details for the celebration are still under wraps, it’s sure to be big as it marks a major milestone for the group and their fans.

Past BTS Festa events have featured several different types of events including in-person and online meet-and-greets, original releases, never-before-seen footage, live streams and more.

The group is currently on a break while exploring solo careers and fulfilling their requirement as South Korean citizens to serve in their Military.

“Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” a statement by BIGHIT MUSIC stated.