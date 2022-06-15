BTS Announces Another Break, But It’s Not What You Think

BTS will be taking a break from the group, but ARMY fans, don’t freak out!

The K-Pop boy band announced today (June 14) in a video for their annual “Festa Dinner” event on YouTube, celebrating their ninth anniversary. The group spoke in Korean.

Band member Suga said “We’re going into a hiatus now” continuing, “We have to talk about the direction we’re taking“.

Fellow member RM added “We did ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Butter,’ ‘Permission to Dance,’ ‘Life Goes On,’ and I realized the group has definitely changed. We have to accept that we’ve changed. For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until ‘On’ and ‘Dynamite,’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.”

.@BTS_twt says members will focus on individual member activities and they will start to release official albums instead of mixtapes pic.twitter.com/FoD7p5dEvR — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 14, 2022

RM continued saying the K-Pop industry is to blame for the boys taking time off: “The problem with K-Pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something. And after I get up in the morning and get makeup done there’s no time left for growth,“

“I think that change is what we need right now,” J-Hope said. “It’s important for BTS to start our second chapter.”

V reassured fans “When we gather again as a group, that synergy will be like no other,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the group has taken a break! In December, the boys spent time with their families for the first time since their debut album.

A representative for BTS’s label, Hybe, said: “they’ll (BTS) be working on projects as a group, as well as individually. BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing on solo projects at this time”.

BTS just released their anthology album Proof on Friday, featuring the lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).