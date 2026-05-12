Bumble Is Getting Rid of Swiping… Because Apparently Dating Needed Even MORE Technology

Pour one out for the thumb workout that defined an entire generation.

Bumble says it’s moving away from the classic swipe-left, swipe-right setup that’s dominated dating apps for years.

Which means future generations may never know the adrenaline rush of accidentally super-liking someone while trying to clean your screen.

According to Bumble’s CEO, people are officially burned out from dating apps.

And honestly? Shocking.

You mean endlessly judging strangers based on:

• one blurry gym selfie

• a fish photo

• “fluent in sarcasm”

• and “looking for a partner in crime”

…is emotionally exhausting?

The company says it’s now leaning heavily into A.I. matchmaking with a new assistant called “Bee,” which recommends matches based on personality, communication style, and relationship goals.

So basically, your future soulmate may now be selected by the same kind of technology that keeps recommending weird cat videos and asking if you want to buy an air fryer at 2AM.

Cool cool cool.

Bumble says the goal is to make dating feel more intentional and less like speed-shopping for emotionally unavailable people.

But not everyone is convinced.

One person online summed it up perfectly:

“Will my A.I. lovebomb me for four months and then ghost?”

Honestly, valid question.

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Because if the robots are truly learning human dating behaviour, the app should eventually send messages like:

• “Hey :)”

• disappears for 11 days

• watches all your Instagram stories

• returns with “sorry been busy”

The app is also dropping its long-standing rule requiring women to make the first move.

For years, Bumble’s whole identity was: “We’re empowering women!”

The new features are expected to roll out later this year, meaning dating apps are evolving from “hot or not” into “please let the algorithm find me someone who doesn’t think crypto is a personality.”

At this point, we’re maybe three years away from A.I. breaking up with people FOR us.

“Bee has detected you deserve better.” 🤖💔