Oscar-nominated actor Burt Young has died at the age of 83.

His daughter confirmed he passed away on October 8 in Los Angeles.

No cause of death was given.

Young was known for playing Rocky’s curmudgeonly brother-in-law, Paulie, in six Rocky movies, with the first being in 1976.

The Paulie character was popular with his staunchy appearance and foul mouth banter.

In 2020, Young said of his character, “I made him a rough guy with a sensitivity. He’s really a marshmallow even though he yells a lot.” he told Celebrity Parents magazine.

He has numerous other rules over the years in movies and television, including “Chinatown,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Sopranos.”

feature image from Associated Press by Kevork Djansezian