Canada may soon be trading hockey sticks for microphone stands.

Canada is now officially eligible to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest after CBC/Radio-Canada became a full member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The move comes as Canada continues to strengthen its ties with Europe, and it opens the door for Canadians to eventually compete in one of the world's biggest and most wonderfully over-the-top music competitions.

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While Canada has never entered Eurovision as a country, Canadians are no strangers to the stage. In 1988, Céline Dionfamously won the contest representing Switzerland with the song Ne partez pas sans moi. And, of course, ABBA'sEurovision victory in 1974 helped launch the Swedish group into international superstardom.

Eurovision is basically the Olympics of sequins....

Beyond the music, CBC/Radio-Canada's new membership also gives Canada access to the EBU's international journalism and fact-checking networks.

Now, just because Canada is eligible doesn't necessarily mean we'll be sending an act next year. But if we do, expect a healthy mix of powerhouse vocals, questionable costume choices, and enough glitter to be visible from space.