Canada Is Now On The “Do Not Travel” List

You know things are bad when...

By Kool Travel

According to the report, the U.S. State Department has added Canada to its “do not travel” list.

 

Officials are urging Americans to avoid visiting the country due to the high number of COVID cases here. Earlier this week, it was announced the border between the U.S. and Canada will remain closed until at least May 21st.

 

 

