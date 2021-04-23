Canada Is Now On The “Do Not Travel” List
You know things are bad when...
According to the report, the U.S. State Department has added Canada to its “do not travel” list.
Officials are urging Americans to avoid visiting the country due to the high number of COVID cases here. Earlier this week, it was announced the border between the U.S. and Canada will remain closed until at least May 21st.
South Africa the latest on US “Do Not Travel” list, which already covers 80% of countries worldwide, including: Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Finland, UK. Do Americans take this list seriously? https://t.co/zBIHnDawru
— Rose Rogers (@roseramsay) April 23, 2021