Canada’s Wonderland Unleashes a Terrifying Conjuring-Themed Experience This Halloween 🎢👻

Funny Stuff
Published August 14, 2025
By Charlie

If you thought Halloween Haunt at Canada’s Wonderland couldn’t get any scarier… think again. This year, the park is adding a 20-minute interactive nightmare straight from The Conjuring universe — and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Step Inside the SCREAMium Experience

In addition to the park’s six haunted mazes, seven immersive scare zones, and bone-rattling night rides, the new SCREAMium experience plunges guests into the world of cursed artifacts, demonic entities, and pure horror.

You’ll come face-to-face with The NunThe Crooked ManThe Ferryman, and — of course — the world’s creepiest doll, Annabelle. Your mission? Restore order and lock Annabelle back in her case before all hell breaks loose.

RELATED: 2 New Rides Coming To Canada's Wonderland For The 2023 Season!

The Details

  • Dates: Runs select nights from Sept. 26 to Nov. 1, 2025
  • Cost: $15–$25 for the SCREAMium experience (separate ticket from regular Halloween Haunt admission)
  • Location: Canada’s Wonderland, Vaughan, Ontario

If you’re a horror fan, this might be the closest you’ll ever get to starring in your own Conjuring movie — minus the actual possession.

