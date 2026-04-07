Canada’s Wonderland Makes Chaperone Policy Permanent Ahead of 2026 Season

Image courtesy of @canadaswonderland

Canada’s Wonderland is taking a proactive step to keep its park safe and family-friendly. After testing the concept last fall during Halloween Haunt, the Vaughan amusement park is officially making its evening chaperone policy permanent for the 2026 season.

Starting May 1 for season passholders and May 3 for the public, all guests 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older starting at 4 p.m. daily. One adult can supervise up to 10 minors, and chaperones will need to present a valid government-issued photo ID with their birth date to enter. The park notes that enforcement may happen earlier than 4 p.m. if operational needs require it, and guests without a qualifying chaperone will be asked to leave.

The policy comes in response to incidents of “unruly and inappropriate behaviour” observed over the years at amusement parks both in Canada and abroad. Six Flags Entertainment, the parent company of Canada’s Wonderland, calls the move a proactive safety measure, noting that having adults on site ensures faster responses to both behavioural and medical issues.

Canada’s Wonderland has had a few notable incidents in the past, including fights and thefts during park openings, so the new policy is designed to maintain a safe, enjoyable environment for all visitors.

What Else Is New for 2026?

The park isn’t just tightening rules, it’s also adding some exciting attractions. The classic ride Top Gun has been reimagined as The DareDeviler, offering a smoother ride with enhanced seating and open, vest-style restraints.

Foodies can look forward to new treats like Choco Crispy Bites Funnel Cake, Donair Kabobs, and the rebranded Sweet Spot, formerly the Sweet Shoppe, serving handcrafted treats like Tanghulu and fresh fruit skewers coated in sugar syrup.

Whether you’re coming for thrills, sweets, or a family day out, the 2026 season at Canada’s Wonderland promises to be bigger, safer, and sweeter than ever.