Canadians Want A 15 Minute Commute To Work After The Pandemic

According to a new survey, nearly a third of Canadians want their commute no longer than 15 minutes when they head back to the office.

The survey also found, what we already know, that the majority of Canadians don’t want to return to a five-day in-person work environment.

Two-thirds are in favour of a hybrid model, working from home and office.

And when it comes to the commute, most say they can’t handle anything longer than 30 minutes but would prefer only a 15-minute commute to work in the future.

