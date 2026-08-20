Céline Dion Reveals More About Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Céline Dion is preparing to return to the stage for an ambitious residency in Paris, and she's opening up about just how much work it's taken to get there.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Canadian superstar revealed she experienced symptoms of stiff person syndrome for 17 years before finally being diagnosed with the rare neurological autoimmune disorder in 2022.

RELATED: HERE'S OFFICIALLY A CÉLINE DION LOTTERY... AND IT MIGHT BE THE MOST QUÉBEC THING EVER 🇨🇦🎤

And at its worst, the condition was debilitating.

Dion says her pain became particularly severe beginning in 2020. Some days she could barely walk, and at times she required high doses of Valium just to function.

Stiff person syndrome is extremely rare, affecting only about one or two people in every million.

The condition can cause severe muscle stiffness and painful spasms, which can be triggered by things many of us encounter every day, including stress, sudden movements, and loud noises.

There currently isn't a specific regulator-approved treatment for stiff-person syndrome, so managing it can involve several different therapies.

And Céline's recovery routine sounds almost like training for the Olympics.

She's reportedly using a combination of medication, physical therapy, vocal therapy, and immunotherapy.

On top of that, she's doing 90-minute Pilates sessions three times a week AND ballet classes twice a week as she prepares to perform again.

All that work is leading up to her Paris residency, which begins September 12 and includes 26 concerts scheduled through May of next year.

And considering everything she's been through, getting back onstage for one show would be remarkable.

Twenty-six shows?

I complain when I have plans two Saturdays in a row. But this is Céline Dion.

Apparently, her heart isn't the only thing that will go on. 🇨🇦❤️