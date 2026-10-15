Céline Dion is officially a Barbie girl.

Mattel has created a new collectible Barbie honouring the Quebec-born superstar, inspired by one of her most memorable looks from the 1998 Academy Awards.

That was the night Céline performed her massive Titanic hit, “My Heart Will Go On.”

The doll recreates her glamorous Oscars look, including the navy blue gown and blue diamond-style necklace inspired by the famous Heart of the Ocean necklace from Titanic.

Basically, it's Céline, Barbie and Titanic nostalgia all rolled into one tiny plastic Canadian icon.

The doll joins Mattel's growing collection of Barbies inspired by famous musicians, celebrities and memorable fashion moments.

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For Canadian fans, particularly those in Quebec, this one has a little extra meaning.

The Barbie arrives as Dion, now 58, continues her return to performing after revealing several years ago that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition that can affect mobility.

Last month, Dion launched a sold-out residency in Paris, marking her first full-length concerts in six years.

Fans can purchase the Céline Dion Barbie online for about $92.

You just know Barbie Céline is going to absolutely DESTROY everyone else at karaoke night in the Dreamhouse.