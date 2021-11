SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022

SHOWTIME: 8PM / DOORS OPEN: 7PM

Grammy nominated Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female Irish group in history returns with “POSTCARDS FROM IRELAND”. Celtic Woman’s fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland’s history while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

Tickets for all upcoming Casino Rama shows on sale – Sat, November 20 @ NOON

