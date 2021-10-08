Charlie Brown Returns To Public TV This Year!

It’s that time of year again- Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and all their pals are getting into the Halloween spirit with “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and there are a couple of ways to watch.

The entire Peanuts gang is coming back to public television for the beloved holiday special after taking a brief hiatus last year. The fall tradition will stream on Apple TV+ and will also be available to watch live on PBS

For decades, families have gathered around to watch classics like “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for free on public television, but last year fans expressed outrage after the Halloween special was only available to Apple TV+ subscribers.

The streaming giant has since allowed for the return of the three specials on public airways.