The long-awaited revival of the 1997 hit movie Space Jam is here! Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie

And it has some weird Cameos!

A couple of War Boys from Mad Max: Fury Road, multiple incarnations of various Batman villains (Joker fight! Joker fight!) and The Mask. Y’all, why is The Mask in Space Jam 2?