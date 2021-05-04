Checking Your Phone Makes Others Want To Check Their Phones

Yawning is contagious for sure! When you see someone yawn, it tends to make YOU want to yawn, right?

Well, a new study reported by NewScientist.com found the same thing also happens with our PHONES.

Researchers in Italy wanted to see how many people would check their phones if they saw someone else check theirs.

So they tried it with 184 people who didn’t know they were being watched. And HALF of them picked up their own phone within 30 seconds.

When people in the study didn’t see someone check their phone, less than 1% picked their own phone up.

It’s a phenomenon called the “chameleon effect.”