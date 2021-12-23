Chris Martin: Coldplay Will Stop Making Music After 2025

The BBC reports that Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, has announced that the band will stop making music after 2025. On a Radio 2 show, Martin said “Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour. And maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Coldplay released their 9th studio album, Music of the Spheres, in October of 2021. That same month, Martin told the music magazine NME, that the band intended to make just 12 albums.

Awards

Coldplay received their first Grammy award in 2002, winning Best Alternative Album for their debut album Parachutes. They have won 6 more Grammy awards, including Song of the Year for “Viva La Vida” in 2009.

Coldplay are also the most nominated band in BRIT Awards history, with 30 nods since 2001, when they won Group of the Year and Album of the Year. They have taken home a total of nine trophies.

Image: Twitter/ XFactor_Italia