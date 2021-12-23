Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Chris Martin: Coldplay Will Stop Making Music After 2025

The group's lead singer says their last proper album will come out in 2025

By Kool Celebrities

The BBC reports that Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, has announced that the band will stop making music after 2025. On a Radio 2 show, Martin said “Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour. And maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Coldplay released their 9th studio album, Music of the Spheres, in October of 2021. That same month, Martin told the music magazine NME, that the band intended to make just 12 albums.

Awards

Coldplay received their first Grammy award in 2002, winning Best Alternative Album for their debut album Parachutes. They have won 6 more Grammy awards, including Song of the Year for “Viva La Vida” in 2009.

Coldplay are also the most nominated band in BRIT Awards history, with 30 nods since 2001, when they won Group of the Year and Album of the Year. They have taken home a total of nine trophies.

 

Image: Twitter/ XFactor_Italia

Related posts

Olivia Rodrigo Announces World Tour

Listen: Josh Ramsay featuring Chad Kroeger “Lady Mine”

Rihanna Honoured as National Hero of Barbados

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Josh Ramsay, Marianas Trench Lead Singer, Releasing a Solo Album

Justin Bieber Tops 2021 People’s Choice Awards Nominations

Adele Shares Vogue Cover Story

Michael Bublé Rerecords Let It Snow with a Big Band Orchestra

Taylor Swift Announces Red (Taylor’s Version) Will Be Out A Week Early