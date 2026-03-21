How to Clean and Store Winter Gear Properly

Thinking about stuffing your winter gear into a bin and calling it a day? That quick move could cost you next season.

A little effort now goes a long way. Cleaning and storing your winter stuff properly helps it last longer, keeps it smelling fresh, and saves you from dealing with damaged gear when the cold comes back.

Clean Everything Before You Pack It Away

It might not look dirty, but winter gear collects more than you think. Sweat, salt from sidewalks, and everyday grime can wear down fabrics over time.

The good news is most winter jackets, even down-filled ones, can be cleaned at home.

Start by checking all pockets and closing zippers. Wash your jacket on a cold, gentle cycle with a mild detergent. Avoid anything too strong, since it can break down the materials that keep you warm.

Taking a few extra minutes here helps protect the insulation and outer fabric.

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Drying Makes a Big Difference

This step is where people usually mess up.

Instead of blasting your coat in high heat, let it air dry most of the way first. Once it’s just slightly damp, you can finish it in the dryer on low heat.

Adding dryer balls or even a couple of tennis balls helps bring the jacket back to life by fluffing up the insulation inside.

If you skip that, your coat can end up flat and uneven, which means it won’t keep you as warm next year.

Take Care of Hats and Gloves

Your smaller items need a bit more gentle handling.

Toques and knit hats are best washed by hand in cool water using a detergent made for wool or delicate fabrics. This keeps them from shrinking or losing their shape.

Gloves should also be cleaned by hand, especially around the fingertips and thumbs where they get the most use. It’s a simple step, but it helps them stay comfortable and last longer.

Store Your Gear the Smart Way

Once everything is clean and completely dry, how you store it matters just as much.

Avoid cramming items into tight plastic bins or bags. That can trap moisture and lead to musty smells or even mildew.

Instead, keep your gear in a cool, dry spot with some airflow. Laying items flat or using breathable storage options works best.

If you want an extra layer of protection, toss in cedar balls or a bit of lavender. It helps keep pests away and keeps everything smelling clean.

Why It’s Worth Doing Now

It’s easy to rush this and deal with it later, but that usually means pulling out gear next winter that smells off or doesn’t perform the way it should.

Putting in a little time now means your jackets stay warm, your gloves stay comfortable, and everything is ready to go when you need it again.

Keep Your Winter Gear in Great Shape Year After Year

Taking care of your winter gear isn’t complicated, but it does make a big difference.

Clean it properly, store it the right way, and you’ll get more life out of everything you own. When winter rolls back around, you’ll be glad you didn’t just toss it all in a bin and hope for the best.